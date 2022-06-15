Dear BTS: An ARMY from the Philippines thanks the group for inspiring & encouraging them

On June 14, a day after celebrating their ninth debut anniversary, BTS shared a video which saw the seven members sharing a sincere conversation over a meal. The discussion included BTS’ ‘chapter 2’, which will see the members taking on solo ventures in parallel with their group activities, like their variety show, ‘Run! BTS’.

Today’s heartfelt letter has been penned by Thea Esguerra from the Philippines to BTS. Read the letter, below.

I'm an ARMY since [the] pandemic, their music gives me hope and courage. BTS are not just a performer for me, they are my role model and my motivation. I remember [the] year 2013, when I heard about BTS. I saw one of their music videos and I really admired and for some reason, I rooted for them. But before [at the time] I was not a K-pop Stan. During [the] pandemic I saw a video of them backstage before the performance and Jeon Jungkook was so tired after performing he couldn’t even breathe. That's when I realized you are worth to Stan. I became part of your journey, I wish I [had] supported you earlier. Well In a million of ARMYs, I wanna thank you for inspiring me and encouraging me. This may be an impossible dream but I wish you can read this and know that many ARMYs are so proud of you. You are all doing great and whatever it takes, we will support you. I really love the song Yet To Come, my tears flooded when I heard it and there are some parts that came from other music videos. I'm so touched, BTS you made it, you've come so far, you share your music globally. RM you're a great leader, J-Hope many ARMYs love you, Jimin don't be hard on yourself you're precious, SUGA we are happy to see you dancing and composing your own song, Jin our forever worldwide handsome, V continue being a good boy, Jeon Jungkook our maknae you grew very well.

I'm Thea Esguerra, an ARMY from the Philippines. [I’ll] be forever supporting BTS, Mahal ko kayo!!!

