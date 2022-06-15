Dear BTS: An ARMY pours their heart out after watching BTS’ FESTA Dinner Party

On June 14, BTS released a video which saw them getting together for a meal, as the closing of FESTA 2022, the celebration of their ninth debut anniversary (June 13). During the conversation that was shown in the video, the group spoke about wanting to learn more about themselves and grow as individuals, by officially taking on solo endeavours for the first time since their debut. BTS also assured fans that they will then be coming back together as a group after re-energising, and will be continuing filming ‘Run! BTS’ episodes from time to time in the meanwhile.

Today’s sincere letter has been penned by Rajasree Ghosh from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Hey!! BTS

Hi, I am from India my name is Rajasree. First of all, I would like to say that I love you guys so very much. It's been like almost 3 years that I became an ARMY. I never thought I could love anyone soooo sooo much and that anyone is you guys - BTS. I didn't think I would write this letter but I just could not stop myself from doing this...and I so badly wanted to convey my message to you guys. BTS has been the biggest inspiration in my life. You guys have saved thousands of youth all around the world through your words, actions, and definitely your music. Well, after watching FESTA 2022 and when you guys said that you would like to focus on your individual work...I was so very happy for you guys and I will always forever cheer for BTS. To be honest I really cried a lot after watching FESTA 2022 and seeing all of you guys break down really broke my heart. The main fact is that I am gonna miss you guys so bad. You know when a person loves somebody he or she is scared to lose that person when they make any tough decisions as that person brings joy, [and] happiness in their life. And this somebody for me is BTS, it's just that I am too scared to lose you people...I really love you guys. BTS you guys, always, every day you bring a smile to my face, happiness and joy to my life, whenever I am depressed you guys bring life back to me. BTS has inspired me so much that I want to try my best in everything and definitely try to love myself to the fullest. You guys said that BTS will be back someday well, you should always say that BTS WILL BE BACK VERY SOON...I can't wait to hear you guys say ‘THE WAIT IS OVER’. I don't know if you would read this letter but if you ever read this letter you guys should always know that I will forever love you guys and keep cheering for BANGTAN BOYS no matter how tough [a] decision you make. And doom can also never make BTS and ARMY apart from each other. BTS will always be a team no matter what. And I know one thing for sure that, when you guys are back, you are gonna make a blast and stir up the whole world. So all the very best for your individual work and always as a team.

AND IF THE MULTIVERSE IS REAL, IN EVERY UNIVERSE WHATEVER PATH YOU TAKE, WHATEVER YOU DO, WE ARMYs WILL ALWAYS FOLLOW YOU AND SUPPORT YOU

Fighting

I PURPLE YOU

I LOVE YOU

WE ARMYs LOVE YOU GUYS FOREVER

And yeah...THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IS YET TO COME...

Love Ya

Rajasree (INDIA, KOLKATA)