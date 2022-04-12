Dear BTS: An ARMY wants to go sing with the group if they get to meet

Debuting in 2013, South Korean group BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) is one of the biggest musical acts in the world. The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group recently performed at this year’s ceremony, and is currently in Las Vegas, for four nights of their sold-out concert, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Sruthi to BTS. Read their letter, below.

Cactus flower was ashamed of itself

Hiding beneath the shadow of thorns

It sees the rose,

Shining happily with glory...

The sun shone brighter and brighter

And yet cactus flower reveals its fragile beauty...

- Sruthi

When I wrote this quote I was meaning to tell you this a lot. I was a cactus flower filled with negative emotions ashamed of myself when I was hiding beneath my pillow, hiding my true self. You all have showed me reason to love oneself again. When I lost my grandfather whom I cherish a lot, I was taken aback suddenly. I felt no one knows me as much as my grandfather does... I kept pondering will anyone be able to love me like him? Will anyone understand me like him…? I felt like I was a story without a plot. But your songs have given me comfort during the darkest night and soulless days. I have slowly learnt that life goes on... things come and go but at last you remain with yourself and no one will support you as much as you can. When three hands of the clock come together the world stops for a second and take a deep breath and everything will be fine... be brave and face your hardships. Your undaunted presence in my life brings me eternal joy…I wish to meet you in-person and tell you thank you and ask you are you alright…? I love you BTS...If we get to meet one fine day let's go to sing (cause I sing good).

With love

Sruthi (ARMY)