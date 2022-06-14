Dear BTS: An ARMY writes about feeling blessed to have the septet in a sweet letter

On June 13, 2022, boy group BTS celebrated their ninth debut anniversary together. The septet also recently returned with their anthology album ‘Proof’, along with a moving music video for the lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, which referenced many of their past eras. As BTS begins their tenth year together, we can barely wait to see what their new chapter has in store for them.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Varsha from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear My BTS

I feel blessed that I have you. I really appreciate your inspiring music, it heals all my pain. Your smile fades all my sadness. Each one of you is very talented and unique in your own way and I like that. I really want to meet you at least for 5 sec. BTS is so amazing, have respectful nature, [are] hard-working, down-to-earth, help millions of people in many ways, [are] caring, kind-hearted, dance so good, sing so wonderful, so handsome. Well, why will anyone not have a wish to spend a whole day with BTS?? They are so fun, they can give emotional support to you in your hard time, they can make you laugh by making funny faces, they can make you smile with their sweet words. That will be your best day.

I love you BTS and I hope the amount of happiness and love you have given to ARMY, you will get [an] infinity of happiness and love in return. At last, I just want to say that “your existence really matters a lot for me in my life”.

Borahae

Lots of love from India

Thank you,

Varsha.