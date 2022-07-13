Dear BTS: An ARMY writes about wanting to be friends with the septet in a sweet letter

BTS comprises seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The seven members recently dropped an anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10, along with a music video for the album’s lead single, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. Across 3 CDs, the album contains different songs that reflect BTS’ thoughts and ideas on the past, present, and future of the group. A few days after this, BTS also celebrated their ninth debut anniversary, on June 13.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Aarti to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Hello,

Worldwide cute, sweet & loving personalities.

I want to speak [from] my heart, to be honest, my feelings are [the] same for [all] 7 members of ᗷTS.

I watched many videos of you guys some time ago and realized that, oh, wow, you guys are really a beautiful creation of God.

You guys are like angels who break themselves and heal everyone. You guys bring happiness to everyone's face. You guys' hearts are like an angel's: pure, innocent & soft. Your friendship is like the colours of the rainbow. There is healing power in the smiles of all 7 members. When you guys cry, I automatically start crying & when you guys laugh, I start laughing even while crying this is the power of your smile. I had a lot of love, care, [and] respect for all of you members in my heart yesterday, as well today, and always will.

I will always support every decision of you guys with all my heart. I don't worry about the rumors happening about you & your haters because I have full faith in BTS’ members that they can never do anything wrong & when it comes to haters. Where there is a God there are Demons too. When there are positive vibes, there are negative vibes too.

The talk belongs to those in whom there is something.

Well, everyone wants to meet you, I want to meet you too. Even if I could not get it, it doesn't matter, I have seen you guys in videos only, but if you have seen it, it's a big thing. But I hope that if I ever meet [you] I would definitely like to give [you] a sweet dish made with my own hands. If someone asks me, "Have you done any good work in your life?" So I will proudly say that ‘absolutely, I have followed BTS members.’ You guys are really wonderful, excellent, [and] outstanding, even after saying so much I'm speechless.

Friendship is the best relationship in this whole world. I want to have a friendship with you. Guys, will you make me your friend?? I like your friendship very much. You guys have put in a lot of struggle & hard work to reach this point, which is commendable. I salute you guys. May God keep you always happy & safe, [and] keep your friendship always strong. Stay safe.

Keep smiling, laughing & loving always.

You purple us all, we purple you. Thank you so much for everything.

Your kind ARMY

Aarti