Dear BTS: A fan addresses the septet as their ‘magic shop’ in a heartfelt letter

Comprising seven members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, boy group BTS officially made their debut in June 2013. In June 2022, the septet released their anthology album ‘Proof’, with a music video for its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, a few days prior to their ninth debut anniversary on June 13 this year.

Today’s heartfelt letter has been penned by Anina Rajesh to BTS. Read the letter, below.

To: My love. My world.

Bangtan Sonyeondan. BTS.

Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook.

You began changing lives 10 years ago.

Three years later I was one of them.

Late 2016 I was someone I hated to be. Negative and always down. Nothing there to catch me when I fell. Actually, I discovered you while procrastinating on my studies, anyone who knew me could understand that...I'm this way.

Best decision of my life. Just surfing YouTube when I came across ‘Blood Sweat and Tears’.

I fell into the black hole immediately. A goner from the second I met you. I still remember the sleepless nights following, up binge-watching bombs [BTS videos] and cracks and doing anything and everything to memorize your names and positions.

I would do it all over again.

Hand the seven pieces of my heart to each of you just as I did then. Your music grabbed ahold of me and comforted me through many struggles.

Your laughter and personalities captured my attention and brightened my days.

I have laughed with you. Cried with you. Smiled with you. Screamed with you. Soared with you. Sang with you. Celebrate with you. Loved with you.

You have done many things for me over the years I have known you, and done for thousands of other ARMYs around the world. You make my heart beat in ways I never thought it could.

You're my universe, my wings, my voice.

My safe haven, my peace, my escape.

You're my reasons to love myself. My magic shop. I love and purple all seven of you with all of my heart.

Through the 10 years since you debuted, you have accomplished a lot, including doing something for me that I considered almost near impossible.

You made me an ARMY With Spirit and Life, With Happiness, With Purpose, With Hope, With Light, With Strength, With Passion...

But most of all...

All 7 of you as BTS made me an ARMY With Luv.

And finally, I'm really thankful to my 7 kings because of them my parents still have me otherwise I shouldn't have been here in this world.

With a lot of love and respect

By Seon Na aka Anina