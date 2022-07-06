Dear BTS: A fan from Bangladesh addresses the septet as ‘family’ in a sweet letter

Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world. In 2020, BTS became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’, which also received a GRAMMY nomination. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Jannatul Ferdous from Bangladesh to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear Bangtan,

Where to start? Long journey, long story!! I needed you, I still need you, that's why I loved you and love you. But for me, it was not always an inspiration. Being same age but so much gap!! You have money and social status! Someone listens to you, someone dreams about you. I felt alone, jealous, and angry. Fan-girling? Meaningless!! I am not like other fans. I am a little bit selfish. So I decided to see you from a different angle. Then I realised actually you yourself made the position for yourself and you are worthy of it. It didn’t come in one day. I [am] still jealous of you cause you are worthy. We are the same age, the only difference is you give your money to your parents and I still take it from them. But so what? My days are coming. Looks, money, were never big things for me. But position was and is a thing for me. I wanna say Yes! Jannat you did it. And the desire I have, BTS, you are also responsible for it. You inspired me, I love you, your songs are great - all things are common. All ARMYs share [the] same feelings. But what worked for me was your worth. Someone listens to these 7 boys. Same age, same world, same continent, same thoughts but being loved by people is hard for me. Another thing [is] being aware of your weaknesses and accepting them. Although it’s hard for me to see you guys alone but as a person, I really support your thinking of growing as a person. The level of growth of BTS and mine is not [the] same but we have one thing in common. We all are growing!!! I don’t know whether I will be able to see BTS as a group in any fansign or BTS concert but I really hope to meet you guys in an unexpected place where we can feel proud of each other... I will always remember there were some persons (BTS and Army) in my life when I was full of youth and love. And I loved them with my whole heart. I am single but I am full of love. Cause I don't need a boy to show my love. I love some strangers who don't know me but I know them with my whole heart. It’s another kind of feeling and I know I am loyal. So whenever I meet any of you guys I won’t ask for autographs or pictures or anything like that. I will wish to sit with you and share some stories and listen to stories from you. Never give me an autograph. We are connected by the heart. So I wanna share [my] heart. Yeah, I feel sad that we can never talk, I will never get any comment on Weverse or Live. But remember, love is still here. The more I am growing the more love I can feel for BTS. The many nights I cry for being so far and the many nights I laugh seeing you, are uncountable. It’s fully like a family journey for me. I feel sad, angry, love, and missing. Idol, fan relation?!! Never worked for me. I am your family, you are mine. That is what [it is] for me!

BTS, last but not least, ARMYs really love you guys and thanks for being so supportive. Let's grow together. Waiting to meet you!!!

All of you guys are different and have different inspirational sides. Have a meaningful, true and happy life.

With regards,

Jannatul Ferdous