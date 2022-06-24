Dear BTS: A fan from Bangladesh compares the septet’s lyrics to vitamins in a sweet letter

Debuting in 2013, BTS comprises seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The septet recently celebrated their ninth debut anniversary on June 13. Mere days before this, BTS released their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10, along with a music video for its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. The album includes three CDs, with different tracks that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.”

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Simita from Bangladesh to BTS. Read the letter, below.

BTS,

You guys are the 7 stars of our purple galaxy...

You have enlightened the galaxy with happiness and energy...

When I entered this galaxy, all kinds of sorrows disappeared from my life.

You gave me power to bear all kinds of hardships…

The lyrics of your songs are like vitamin to us which gives us power.

There is a connection between us even [though] we are far away…

Because I get you all by my side at my hard times…

It's a pinky promise that ARMY will be by your side forever.

Thank you for everything.

From : Simita (Bangladesh)