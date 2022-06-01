Dear BTS: A fan from India calls BTS ‘7 Angels’ in a sweet letter

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has gone on to become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. The group’s seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are akin to household names today. The group will be releasing their anthology album titled ‘Proof’, on June 10, ahead of their ninth debut anniversary on June 13. Leading up to the release, BTS has been dropping concept photos for the same.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Insha from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTIONS OF SUICIDE, DEPRESSION

To BTS,

I am Insha from India (A Kashmiri girl), I know it's going to be a bit long so pardon me for that.

It’s well said by someone that life is full of ups and downs and so was mine, I was suffering from depression for a long period, due to some bad decisions that I took in my life, I started to hate myself and even thought of suicide several times but that was all before knowing my 7 Angels.

In 2020 I became an ARMY and that changed my life to the full like just with one click, I fell in love with your songs because those lyrics motivated me or you can either say those lyrics saved my life, I could never get enough words to thank you for making me realise my worth.

You guys are doing a great job, it's not just singing and music or dance but it somehow saves millions of hearts from depression, anxiety, and loneliness and I'm one among them, I wish I could tell you what you guys mean to me as my words will not justify with my feelings for you all.

I've again fallen in love but this time it's worth loving because this time I fell in love with BTS, so that's why I've given you a name and that is "anti-depressants" indeed you are.

Lastly, I wanna say that Mr Jeon Jungkook you are a complete package, you are just soo perfect in everything, I can’t explain how much I love and admire you,

BTS we will always stand by your side through every thick and thin and that's an ARMY’s Promise.

With Love

Insha

India (Kashmir)

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.