Dear BTS: A fan from India calls the ‘Butter’ hitmakers their ‘comfort zone’

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan from India to BTS. Read their letter, below.

Dear my seven normal boys from Korea,

My love is increasing for you day by day. There are so many celebrities, but no one is like home to me. Being a 26 years old ARMY I somehow feel that BTS is my comfort zone. I don't know why but some of you are like my best friend whom I can call in the middle of the night, I can share every detail of my life with, can laugh at the silliest jokes, some are like my older brothers who are the ultimate problem solvers, the caring angels, and some are like the man whom I want in my life. Be like this forever Bangtan.

