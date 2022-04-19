Dear BTS: A fan from India calls the group ‘the lights of our world’

Since the group’s debut in 2013, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group recently wrapped up four nights of their sold-out ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts. BTS will be releasing their next album in June 2022.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Mihika from India to BTS. Read their letter, below.

Hi I am Mihika from India...I would like to thank BTS for everything they did

Dear BTS, You are my inspiration, You are the 7 angels that came into army's lives and made it colourful ..Or in other words you are the lights of our world ....along with teaching me to love myself you taught me a lot more like…

Dear RM oppa, you taught me maturity through your words...you taught me to always believe in myself ...You are like the person that I can rely on for advice, no matter what reason ...So thank you so much for that ..my heart in comforted because of you

Dear Jin oppa, to be honest you might be the most hilarious member in the group but you are really caring and I have always admired you for it ..you are the reason I have confidence in myself ..thanks a lot

Dear Suga oppa, thank you for making me a hard-working and brave person...you right off the bat are a really wise person whom I can rely on for giving me the best advice in life ..thank you

Dear J-hope oppa, Whenever I felt like giving up you were there ..there to remind me to never lose hope .. whenever I felt low ..you were there to tell me to be positive ..I don't even know how to express how grateful I am for what you did ..so thanks

Dear Jimin oppa, You are such an angel ...You give love to everyone and everybody and that's what makes you such an admirable person ...You have always taught me to care and love everyone

Dear Taehyung oppa, The definition of love ..thank you for living us thank you for teaching us how to be yourselves ...You inspire me so much ...you have always taught me to be myself ..thanks a lot ..

Dear Jungkook oppa, how can I ever tell you how much I love you and am grateful for you just existing?

You taught me so much through my life, you taught me to always give my best at everything, you taught me that no matter your age you should always follow your dream ..thanks

Thanks BTS...I purple you.