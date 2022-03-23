Dear BTS: A fan from India describes their process of becoming an ARMY
With RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world, since their debut in 2013. In 2020, BTS became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’, which also received a GRAMMY nomination. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).
Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Divya Jain from India to BTS. Read their letter below.
Dear BTS,
BTS - This word for me some time ago had just a meaning of Behind The Scenes. A month ago I became an ARMY - A BTS ARMY. I was casually going through YouTube shorts one day and came through a BTS concert clip. I simply loved it. I began to search more and more about Bangtan. My friend had made me listen to ‘Butter’ 6 months ago or maybe a year ago. I asked her if she doesn't think that all the members look the same. She explained to me a lot that they are different and I finally got it just a month ago when I became an ARMY. My YouTube is filled with only and only BTS. I watch other things too but on incognito mode.
For me, after I became an ARMY,
I love you changed into Saranghae
No changed into Ani
Red heart changed into Purple heart
Fan turned into ARMY
And behind the scenes changed into Bangtan Sonyeondan.
By a 15-year-old army girl from India.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
