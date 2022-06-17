Dear BTS: A fan from India expresses their wish to see the septet in a sweet letter
A fan from India pens a letter to BTS.
Following their debut in 2013, boy group BTS has steadily worked their way to the top, establishing themselves as one of the biggest musical acts currently. The seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are akin to household names today. The group has received immense love for their music, and especially their lyrics. BTS also recently released their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10.
Today’s sweet letter has been written by Pavani Gowda from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.
Dear BTS,
How are you guys doing??? I've been missing you guys badly. Every time I miss you, I wish I could be there with you guys whenever you need someone to lean on just like how your songs are the warmth and comfort to my heart. I hope that you may come to India by this year, you have all of us for that perfect unforgettable moment to meet you guys one day if possible. My wish to see you is much stronger than the distance that separates us. So I'm always gonna have that faith and hope which might lead me to you. Maybe I wasn't there with you from the start but I'll prove [to] you that I'll never ever from now on leave your side and promise to always wait for that to meet you!! Boraheeee!!! I love you guysss sooooo 100 much to infinity and back.
Promise to take care of yourself,
Don't overwork.
Be happy, keep smiling
Don't forget I'll be missing you every day and night over here
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
