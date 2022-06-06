Dear BTS: A fan from India expresses that they’re proud to be part of the #BTSARMY

BTS debuted in 2013 with seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The septet is fast approaching their ninth debut anniversary, on June 13, 2022. In celebration of the same, BTS’ annual debut anniversary festivities under the term ‘FESTA’ are currently underway. Ahead of their debut anniversary, the group will be dropping their anthology album ‘Proof’, on June 10.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Shravani from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Greetings from India!

Last year I came across your videos on Instagram and that's how I dug deep and listened to your songs. The first song that I heard is ‘Permission To Dance’ and I loved it. Then I went on to listen to ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’. I don't understand Korean but when I heard ‘FAKE LOVE’, [I] fell in love with it.

By now, I have heard almost all of your songs and can proudly say [that I’m] in love with the music you create. Proud to be a part of #BTSARMY.

A humble request that please visit India. 감사합니다 for all the efforts you put in each day to create music and keep us all involved in the journey.

Your music truly helps me connect to myself better and feel better even though I am at my worst. I have never been a fangirl of any group so much, but you guys are special.

Eagerly waiting for your album on the 10th!

I purple you BTS.

Thanks,

Shravani