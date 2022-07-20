Dear BTS: A fan from India pens individual messages to the septet in a sweet letter

Debuting in 2013, BTS comprises seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Last month, the septet celebrated their ninth debut anniversary together on June 13, mere days after releasing their anthology album ‘Proof’, on June 10. Along with its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, the album contains three CDs with different tracks that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.”

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Kusum Potai from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear BTS Members,

Hope you are doing great in your life!

I am Kusum Potai, from India and I have been a part of the BTS ARMY for the last 6 months. For 6 months, I have consistently watched your videos, BTS Run Episodes and all the clips shared on social media.

I love to watch your videos and songs while doing my tasks and your voice is so soothing to me that I forget my stressful days. I get so overwhelmed and fall in love with you guys. You are such amazing and adorable people in this world. I am fond of all your little efforts to make us smile and love your music.

Since, I have also shared the same journey with you, at the very young age of 12, I left my home for my schooling and [am] now far away from my home due to my career, you inspired me a lot.

You have inspired me in so many ways, your strong bonding, caring, passion and dedication for music and dance and support to each other. All are so down to earth, despite being big celebrities and [having] successful journeys. You make me learn to never fear to take a risk in life and always appreciate yourself, no matter what others think.

I sometimes feel jealous that why I don't have such wonderful friends with me. Sometimes, I feel alone in my heart but whenever I see your videos, I feel very happy and lively.

All the members, RM, you are an amazing leader and composite person. Jimin, your smile is so cute and pure-hearted. SUGA, you are a very generous and sweet person, [this] just shows your true emotions. J-Hope, you are the sunshine of happiness. Jin, World Wide Handsome, I love your attitude, you make [one] learn to self-appraise and love yourself, Kookie [Jungkook], you are so adorable and [a] kind-hearted person, who always takes care of each member, and V, you are such an amazing, fun-loving person. Your silly and innocence [innocent nature] makes me fall in love with you. Unfortunately, it's impossible for me to express my true feelings for you. I wish I could meet you and give my love to you.

Thanks all for being inspiring and influencing all the youth today. You have made us smile in all difficult times. You are true buddies of mine. Wishing you all in advance, Happy Friendship Day and great heights of success and love from all of the universe.

With Love and Regards,

Kusum Potai from India