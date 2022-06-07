Dear BTS: A fan from India thanks the group for debuting as 7 members

Debuting in 2013 with seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS will be celebrating their ninth debut anniversary soon. Ahead of their debut anniversary on June 13, BTS will be dropping their anthology album ‘Proof’, on June 10. Additionally, the group’s celebration for their upcoming anniversary is also underway, with content dropping under the term ‘FESTA’.

Today’s letter has been penned by Sangeeta from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Namaste from India,

First, I wanna say a big big thank you for debuting as 7 members together, as we now know BTS. I knew nothing about Korea or their music, call it destiny or my desperation that I stumbled upon your music. It started when I was at my lowest, one day when I was crying my eyes out because of not [being] able to be satisfied [with] myself, or not believing in myself, I stumble upon a video that was BTS’ speech at UNICEF about the Love Myself campaign. That was not just a speech, that was my life, it saved me, and then after that, [the] journey to becoming one of your ARMY began. Till now I can say whenever I fall down or feel less confident, I just look up BTS’ content or listen to BTS’ songs. As an Indian ARMY, I can say that in future when I will be 60-70 I can proudly tell BTS’ story to my grandchildren and say yes I was proud to be in the BTS era.

Thank you, BTS for saving me.

Love Sangeeta