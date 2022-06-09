Dear BTS: A fan from India thanks the group for ‘existing in this era’

Debuting in 2013 with seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS will be celebrating their ninth debut anniversary soon, on June 13. Ahead of the same, the group will be dropping their anthology album ‘Proof’, on June 10. Meanwhile, the BTS' celebration for their upcoming anniversary is currently underway, with content dropping under the term ‘FESTA’.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Sneha from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear BTS,

I am a very lucky girl that I live in the era where my angels live. I want to thank you for coming into my life and existing in this era. I know that even the thank you is not enough for you that how you filled my life with your songs, love, care, thoughts and the most important thing is your smile. Whenever I see your smile all my dullness will go within a second. Each and every member had a unique thing that I like the most i.e.

RM is the bestest leader I have ever seen in my life JIN cares more for their hyungs [dongsaengs] and ARMY SUGA works really hard that he couldn't focus on other things than his goal J-HOPE makes sure that everyone is happy JIMIN gives his best to satisfy ARMY but thinks that he could have done more V wants every ARMY to be happy in their own way no matter what JUNGKOOK works very hard to give his best

TO RM, SUGA, JIN, J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, JIN [JIMIN], V - B FOR BTS and B FOR BEST

I PURPLE YOU

All the best for the album PROOF and saranghae Taehyung (proud of you)

NO MATTER WHAT I AM WITH YOU TILL THE LAST BREATH OF MY LIFE

! FIGHTING BTS !