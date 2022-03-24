Dear BTS: A fan from India thanks the group for inspiring them

Debuting in 2013, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts currently. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics that often touch on personal and social commentary, the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, loving oneself, and individualism.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Shalini from India to BTS. Read their letter, below.

Hi, my name is Shalini, I'm from India - Himachal Pradesh.

I just want to thank ᗷTS for being my inspiration besides my teachers and parents. I want to thank you all...for being my idols. You all taught me to love myself, to encourage myself and become stronger, confident. You teach all to love for themselves and speak for themselves Many ARMYs lose hope and face many difficulties but you just hold them.

I only wanna say that ARMY isn't just fandom but it's like family to us where anyone can share their thoughts, speak for themselves, raise their voice and break the language barrier. I hope you all will be happy, that everyone appreciates your work…so fighting. ARMY is always with you at any condition, may God always bless you.

I hope I'll meet you one day

Borahae, Saranghae

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India writes about BTS lighting up their life like ‘Dynamite’ Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there! Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.