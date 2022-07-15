Dear BTS: A fan from India writes about feeling connected to the septet in a heartfelt letter

Following their debut in 2013, boy group BTS has steadily worked their way to the top, establishing themselves as one of the biggest musical acts. The seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are akin to household names today, and have received immense love for their music, and especially their lyrics. Recently, the septet celebrated their ninth debut anniversary, on June 13.

Today’s heartfelt letter has been penned by Soumya Nigam from India to BTS and member V. Read the letter, below.

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF DEPRESSION

My Dear V and BTS,

This is Soumya Nigam from India and I have been consistently trying to write down my feelings for you guys but I feel soo overwhelmed that I just can't. But somehow I have mustered the courage to say that you guys are literally the reason for my survival from depression. Life has never been a smooth ride for me and finally a phase came where I felt that this is gonna be the end for me and I had no one to reach out to. But I must thank my stars for letting me find you precious humans. I guess it's God's plan that suddenly I got to know about you through a YouTube video and I was just so indulged in you guys that you all have become the reason for my happiness, for my peace, for my survival. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING, I LOVE YOU, BORAHAE. No matter where I live, no matter what I do, you 7 will be with me for the rest of my life. I just can't imagine my life without you as a music enthusiast. I feel so connected to you all. Please be happy and healthy always and forever.

And my dear V, no words can describe how much you mean to me, how much your happiness matters to me, I don't know whether this letter will even reach you or not but all I have is love for you. SOUMYA LOVES V.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.