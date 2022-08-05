Dear BTS: A fan from India writes about learning how to live their life to the fullest thanks to the septet
Nistha from India pens a sweet letter to BTS. Read on for more.
RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted in June 2013, as part of the group BTS. The seven members have gained immense love and recognition over the years for their music, and especially their lyrics. Recently, BTS celebrated their ninth debut anniversary in June, and released their anthology album ‘Proof’ in the same month.
Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Nistha from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.
It is really weird but I am not an ARMY… They were unknown to me for years. But idk [*I don’t know] how they became the healers of my inner scars… I get peace by hearing their songs...
I was never into handsome guys, but these boys aren't like others! They hold magic… Unknowingly, they do wonders! Their songs, their words… are like heaven!
I was so depressed due to some problems but their words healed everything...
They taught me to live my life to the fullest… To try again and again no matter what obstacles come… They taught [me] to become bulletproof mentally… Now I don't even care what others say about me because I know I am giving my best to whatever I am doing and I will definitely shine one day, like them.
They are an inspiration to me… seriously, are they angels? Did God send them to Earth?
How can someone be this precious? They are gems, no diamonds, no, they're not. They're so precious that we can't compare them with anything...They have the cutest smiles and the purest hearts in the whole world… Some forget people once they become successful, but they didn't…
These words aren't enough to express what they actually mean to me! Neither I can express it… Not as an ARMY, but as a human being, I am blessed to know about them. That's all I wanna say... Thank you so much.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
