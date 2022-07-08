Dear BTS: A fan from India writes about their dream to meet the septet in person

Following their debut in 2013, boy group BTS has steadily worked their way to the top, establishing themselves as one of the biggest musical acts currently. The seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are akin to household names today. The group has received immense love for their music, and especially their lyrics. BTS also recently released their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10, and celebrated their ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Merin Biby from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Hi...

I am Merin from Kerala, which is a small state in India. Actually, I am a huge fan of BTS but not a registered ARMY...One of my friends who is an ARMY once showed me a concert video. It was the first time I was seeing a huge amount of ARMYs coming to a show. Even though I didn't understand the language, the song made my heart beat rise. I still remember it was the song 'I'm Fine'...

Actually, I am a person who gets depressed about small things… That day I had a fight with my friends… I was thinking no one loves me, no one needs me… But that song made my worries fly away... After that, I started to listen to more songs by BTS… Each song touched my heart deeply. That was the first time in my life I [had] fallen for 7 angels. Afterwards, I started to watch the ‘Run BTS’ episodes and ‘In the SOOP’ episodes…

Whenever I see them literally my face will bloom like a flower… I don't know how… even if I am not in a good mood, their videos change my mood. I will be smiling while looking at them… I don't know how I started to fall for them… But still, they are my number one, most valuable, precious ones... Thank you for coming into my life and helping us overcome all the troubles and worries… Now my dream is to meet them in person… I started to [watch and] listen to Korean dramas and songs after their songs only.

Each and everyone's smile made my heart fill with joy. Once I saw them crying in the concert [and] I was crying with them. I don't know how they changed my heart… Now they are my happy pills... Waiting to meet them in person... Thank you for coming into our life...

With love

Merin Biby

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.