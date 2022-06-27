Dear BTS: A fan from India writes that the septet will ‘Stay Gold’ forever in a heartwarming letter

Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the boy group BTS debuted in 2013. Since then, the septet has gone on to become one of the biggest musical acts in the world, and has received much love for their music, and especially their lyrics, which discuss a variety of themes. BTS recently released their anthology album, ‘Proof’, on June 10, ahead of their ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by a fan from India, to BTS. Read the letter, below.

While I'm going through ’No More Dream’ & ‘Danger’

you came like ‘Bulletproof’ into my life

May I have entered into this purple ocean in ‘Dynamite’ era

but I connected through ‘DNA’

Even when I was in some situations like ‘Fire’ you brought me into ‘Spring Day’ and felt like ‘Home’

I didn't attend your concerts but I have a dream of ‘Just One Day’

our dreams are like ‘Bicycle’ those are filled with so many ‘Lights’

when I was like ‘Seesaw’ and went through ‘Scenery’ you brought ‘Best of Me’

when I see 'Moon' I'll become like a 'Moonchild' and it was like 'First Love'

As I'm a small fan ac cooler army but your songs created a 'Magic Shop' in my small world

we watch so many 'Fake Love(s)' and in situations like 'Save Me' you saved & helped to overcome those situations and made [me] fall in love with 'Boy With Love' through 'Euphoria' & 'Epiphany'

Your 'Dimple' is crazy to think about if I could have a dimple and dance to the beat of 'Chicken Noodle Soup'

our everyday life is like 'Run' & sometimes it goes smooth like 'Butter' & warm like 'Winter Bear' & ends like a 'Sweet Night'

you will 'Stay Gold' forever in our hearts

sometimes it is good to get 'Ego' & become 'Daechwita' by the

'Promise(s)' we made in our lives when 'Life Goes On' to get 'Mikrokosmos'

& enjoy like we no need 'Permission to Dance'

I made space after 7 hearts which indicates mine. I didn't mention so many songs but I love every song of yours. Love from India.