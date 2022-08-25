Dear BTS: A fan from India writes a sweet letter promising to make the septet proud

Largely touted as one of the biggest musical acts in the world, boy group BTS debuted in 2013 with seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Through the years, the group has often received love and appreciation for their music, and especially their lyrics, which span various themes like mental health, individualism, and self-love. Earlier this year, BTS released their anthology album, ‘Proof’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Bhoomika from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of depression

Dear BTS members,

I’m Bhoomika from India. I am glad that I got this opportunity to share my feelings with you guys. Me and my family are doing well. I hope you and your family and friends are also doing well. You guys are the best part of my life. You people have a special place in my heart after my parents and God. No one cannot replace you or take that place which is meant for you guys in my heart.

In 2017, I saw you guys and ‘Fire’ was my first BTS song and I became an ARMY. Then I started listening to your music. You know your music, and especially your voice and lyrics, are like medicine to me. I have a lot of problems in my life. I was mentally dead cause everyone used to insult me a lot. I became insecure of myself. I started hating myself. But the day I saw you guys and learnt about you guys, I felt like I was reborn again but not (as) that insecure girl but (as) a strong and independent girl. Thank you for inspiring millions of people like me and being their musical therapy. I am dancer and a singer and I am trying to learn your dance moves and songs.

Right now I am doing my degree in psychology, economics and sociology. But if I get an opportunity I will surely come to South Korea and to BIGHIT MUSIC as (a) therapist and maybe I can meet you guys. When I meet you guys I will make sure to give you some Indian snacks and food. Even if you come to India for your concert I will surely come and meet you guys.

RM Oppa, your words have a lot of meaning and you’re the best leader I have ever seen. Hats off to you Oppa. The way you handle things is great. They are lucky to have a leader like you. You inspire me with your words and leadership. Jin Oppa, as you said we are your earth and you are our moon. You inspire me with your self-confidence and caring behavior. Suga Oppa, your song ‘Daechwita’ has been in my brain rent free. Your music and words has a lot of meaning in it. You might not talk much but your actions are enough for me understand what you feel. You inspire me with your words and journey. 'Stay Alive' is one of my favorite songs. I can tell that we both kind of have similarities. J-Hope Oppa, my dear sunshine, you are a true hope for all of us. Your dance is incredible and your album 'Jack in the Box' is caged in my heart. Even the album ‘Proof’. You inspire me with your dance and enthusiasm. Whenever I felt low your songs have inspired me. And Oppa you truly deserve the title 'King of dance'. Jimin Oppa, your voice Oh My God. I have no words for your voice. I love your English. Such cute English. You are an incredible dancer as well. Your dance is so elegant and passionate. You inspire me with your journey and voice. Taehung Oppa, I don't know what to tell you. Your voice is like a lullaby for me. Every night before sleeping l listen to your and JK Oppa's songs. There is some magic in your voice oppa. And whenever I get nightmares I listen to your songs. I listen to 'Winter Bear', 'Christmas Tree' and 'Sweet Night' a lot. When I listen to your voice I feel safe and protected. Even I love Gucci. You inspire me with your voice and your attitude while you dance. JK Oppa, you are exactly 6 years older than me but still you behave like a high school student, that makes me adore you even more. You are great. I feel like you are singing without stress and passionately too. Your voice has a lot of passion and (is) smooth. Your dance is just wow. Your English is smooth like butter. Your voice is enough for me to sleep. You inspire me with your voice and your multi-talented power.

I love you guys a lot. I owe you guys alot. After my death if I have another life as (a) human being I wish that you guys will be my childhood best friends. Keep inspiring all of us. I will fulfill my dreams and meet you guys. I have a lot of plans for my country and their protection. I will be always be your side (as) a friend. I know that I cannot marry any of you but at least we can be friends. And I have no bias. I love you guys equally. Even (if) you guys get married I will be happy more than sad. Because it's your life. We might be your fans but we cannot rule over your life. Just let you choose your ideal girl. And guys most importantly as RM oppa says, ignore haters (and) trolls okay cause there is a saying in India that is 'when (a) dog barks that will not affect in heaven'. Okay. Thanks for being a medicine in my life. Take care of your health and don't overwork and don't forget to smile and laugh. Okay. Lots of love, care and support from Indian ARMYs and from me, myself. Saranghae BTS, you are welcome to India anytime. I am proud of you guys. More than anything I am proud to be a BTS ARMY. This will be my biggest achievement in my life, that I wrote a letter to my favorite boy band BTS. Come soon to India, we all (have been) waiting for you guys for sooo long. Plss *with puppy eyes*. I will always respect your work and your private life. Love you guys. Thanks once again. Namaste.

Your well-wisher, your dear lovely ARMY. I promise you that I won't let you down. I will make you guys proud with my work as you made us feel proud. I purple you guys.

From

Karnataka, India

Bhoomika

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.