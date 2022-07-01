Dear BTS: A fan from India writes ‘thank you so much for your love’ in a heartwarming letter

Debuting in 2013, BTS comprises seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The septet recently celebrated their ninth debut anniversary on June 13. Prior to this, BTS released their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10, along with a music video for its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. The album includes three CDs, with different tracks that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.”

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Priyanshi from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF DEPRESSION

Hi BTS...I am a normal Indian girl who is a content creator on YouTube right now and a student too…[In] the days before 2020, I was feeling very down and out. Even if I was really focused for my goals I was still not able to do it. The first time when I saw BTS a bright smile came to my face. I felt really heavenly. Yes, your songs started curing me. I gradually became stronger and passionate towards my goals. I loved dancing but having you in my life made my dancing more special. Every moment, even if you were not there, I felt there is somebody out there [who] stated me as an ARMY and really takes care of me. I started learning Korean, became happier and lost a lot of depression and forgot the hardest parts of my life. BTS, you made me smile, thank you so much for your love. Eagerly waiting for your reply and a great concert in India.

Thanking you,

Priyanshi