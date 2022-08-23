Dear BTS: A fan from Nigeria calls the septet a ‘big miracle’ in their life

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and SUGA together debuted in 2013, under the name BTS. In the years since, the septet has gone on to become one of the most loved musical acts in the world, receiving appreciation for their music, and especially their lyrics, which cover various themes. In June, BTS released their anthology album, ‘Proof’, along with an emotional music video for its lead single.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Nora from Nigeria to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Hi,

My name is Nora texting from Nigeria.

Well, I have to say that BTS was a big miracle in my life. Before I met them, I was a shadow of myself. I locked myself out from the world to avoid being hurt or betrayed again. Then, one fateful and beautiful night, I mistakenly tuned in to a song from my brother's phone (because songs helped stitch the wounds in my heart a bit). To be sincere, that was the turning point in my life. That song by BTS’ V gave me hope, it mended my broken heart and helped me to face the battles in life. I didn't believe in love before but right now, I am a better person who believes she will find true love someday. I know that this letter may be insignificant n may not get to you BTS’ V, but even if you don't see it, I just want to say thank you for helping me believe in myself and that I will find true love and happiness and have my own happy family one day. Thanks once again. I love you and will always do.

Nnogharam Ifunanya Nora.

Nigeria

ALSO READ: Dear Seo In Guk: A fan from India first found the 'Café Minamdang' star through the drama 'Love Rain' Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there! Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

