Dear BTS: A fan says the group’s songs are ‘warmth and comfort’ to their heart

With seven members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, boy group BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world. Since their debut in 2013, the two-time Grammy nominees have steadily climbed to newer heights, cementing their place in people’s hearts. With their extensive discography spanning a multitude of topics and genres, the group is akin to a household name today. BTS will be releasing their anthology album, titled ‘Proof’, on June 10, 2022.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear BTS

How are you guys doing? I've been missing you guys badly. Every time I miss you, I wish I could be there with you guys whenever you need someone to lean on just like how your songs are the warmth and comfort to my heart. I just want you to know…you guys are not alone. You have all of us waiting for that perfect unforgettable moment to meet you guys one day if possible. My wish to see you is much stronger than the long distance that separates us. So I'm always gonna have that faith and hope which might lead me to you. Maybe I wasn't there with you from the start but I'll prove to you that I'll never ever from now on leave your side and promise to always wait for that day to meet you!! Borahaeeee!! I love you guysss sooooo 100 much to infinity and back.

Promise to take care of yourself,

Don't overwork.

Be happy, keep smiling

Don't forget I'll be missing you here every night every day.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

