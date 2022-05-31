Dear BTS: A fan shares the sweet story behind how they became a BTS ARMY

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has gone on to become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. The group’s seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are akin to household names today. The group will be releasing their anthology album titled ‘Proof’, on June 10, ahead of their ninth debut anniversary on June 13. Leading up to the release, BTS has been dropping concept photos for the same.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Prachi Tadase from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear BTS,

First of all, I love you so much, you guys are the best. I'm really inspired by you all, the way you love ARMYs, your kindness, your cuteness.

So, I'll tell [you] how I met you all.

Actually on April 2nd 2019 at 8:30 pm I was watching YouTube and suddenly a picture came in and when I saw it I was attracted to his nose (I know it's funny but I like it). That time I just stopped scrolling down and was just looking at him and wondering, who is this? And towards the lower side of the picture, there was written - BTS’ V.

When I saw it I started to search for the name, I saw all the members, I recalled their names and saw all their songs. But when I went to school back in 2021 there was no ARMY in my class. But I was not upset, I was happy cause I was unique and I am an ARMY. Whenever in a book if a word from a song came, my mind went literally to the song (not in school, at home when I was listening to it). And in 2022 on April 2nd it was my 4th anniversary with BTS.

From this, I think you all got my Bias...

It's V (Kim Taehyung).

I love everything about EVERYBODY.

They are amazing. All 4J, SUGA, RM, and V are fantastic.

You all inspired not only me but all the ARMYs, your words really go to the heart.

I love you all.

Seven Hearts for you all.

Prachi Tadase From India