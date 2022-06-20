Dear BTS: A fan shares what they realised while watching the FESTA video

Debuting in 2013, BTS comprises seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS recently released their anthology album ‘Proof’, along with a music video for its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. On June 13, 2022, the group celebrated their ninth debut anniversary, and began their tenth year together.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Sharmistha to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear BTS

Your existence means a lot to me. I heard about you guys 3 years ago [when] my whole group was ARMY except me, I was not interested back then don't know why. During [the] lockdown, I was feeling down, explored the world of K-dramas and came across you and if I say it was one of the best incidents of my life it wouldn't be a lie. I explored, listened to your music, watched variety shows, your live videos, and no matter how sad and down I would be, at the end of [the] day it would make me happy...but somewhere I was lacking motivation for my studies, I was losing interest, I couldn't concentrate. I would be hooked to my phone to catch up with your each and every update, it was till today, that watching the FESTA video made me realise it is more important to give importance to our own self and explore our own potential. I made a promise to myself today to focus on myself and study hard to get myself close to the goal and dream I saw and get enrolled in my dream college...I promise I will prove "you guys were never a distraction but a motivation"...no matter how much time you guys will be on break I would always support you and make myself a better person and achieve my dream.

You make this world a better place to live in.

From: Sharmistha