Dear BTS: A fan from the US hopes to attend a BTS concert soon

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, together known as BTS, made their debut in June 2013. Since then, the septet has gone on to become one of the biggest musical acts in the world, receiving immense love for their music and especially their lyrics. BTS recently released an anthology album ‘Proof’, and also celebrated their ninth debut anniversary this year.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Kylie Crawford from the United States, to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear RM, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook,

My name is Kylie Crawford. I am 15 and I live in Ohio (United States). I am writing this letter [to] thank you all for everything you have done and accomplished. Your members have stood up against bullies and are NOT afraid to be who you are. BTS is what keeps me going each and every day. I know this letter may never be read, but I will pray every day that you will see this. I am kinda learning Korean via the app Duolingo. I am really excited for the show to return on the 16th [of] this month, and it’s the day before I go back to start my Sophomore year at school. I listen to BTS all the time, me and my brother sing and dance along to everything. I don’t have a favorite song because they are all amazing in their own way but my 10-year-old brother loves ‘Run BTS’ and all the others. ‘Yet To Come’ was a very touching song and proved to all the haters [that] you are worth something and there is a lot more to come. I can’t wait to see how everyone changes in the next few years, but I hope I will be able to come to a concert soon. I’ve never been to a concert before and I’d like to make BTS the first. Again, thank you for being a role model in my life and putting up with rude Anti-ARMYs. BTS forever!

Love,

Kylie

