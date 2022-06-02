Dear BTS: A fan writes about finding BTS through their song ‘FAKE LOVE’

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has gone on to become one of the biggest musical acts in the world today. The group will be releasing their anthology album titled ‘Proof’, on June 10, ahead of their ninth debut anniversary on June 13. Leading up to the release, BTS has been dropping concept photos for the same. Earlier on June 2, the group also announced the beginning of their annual debut anniversary celebration, ‘FESTA’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Tamanna from India to BTS. Read the letter below.

Dear BTS,

First of all, thank you so much for coming into my life at a time when I needed someone the most. You don't know the impact you have made in my life. You gave me a new life. It was like someone just came into my depressed life and held my hand and said let's get out of here and live our life to the fullest and I am always here to support you.

It was June of 2018, when I was scrolling YouTube and a video came of seven boys singing Fake Love, and that video made such an impact that I started searching for those seven boys and finding out about BTS.

It's been 4 years since I became ARMY but it still feels like I met you guys yesterday. Your every song and every speech that you gave are the reason that I smile every day and have the strength to face any obstacle in my life.

I will always be your biggest fan and your biggest supporter and may God give you everything that you deserve in your life for making so many people happy and giving them a reason to smile every day.

(사랑해요)

Tamanna from India