Dear BTS: A fan writes about struggling to choose a bias from among the seven members in a lovely letter

Comprising seven members, boy group BTS debuted in 2013 under BIGHIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment). Over the course of the past nine years, the septet has gone on to become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. Recently, BTS released their anthology album ‘Proof’, along with a moving music video for the album’s lead single, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Manasvi Tyagi from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dearest hyungs of BTS,

(RM HYUNG, JIN HYUNG, SUGA HYUNG, J-HOPE HYUNG, JIMIN HYUNG, V HYUNG AND JUNGKOOK HYUNG)

It’s been 7 years now since I got to know you, and each passing year has only brought me closer to you. Even after seven years if someone asks me “Who is your bias in BTS?” The only answer I can give is ‘all seven of them’. I know that it’s funny but it’s hard for me to choose any one of you guys. All of you have your own talents and works that are admired by millions of people out there. But the most common thing that all of you have is your ‘smile.’ This is something that I have loved about you the most and the thing that has attracted me to you.

Whenever I listen to you sing, I feel the lyrics of your songs have some kind of sadness in them that you have probably faced during your lives but you always have a smile while you’re singing and so I think to myself and say that, ‘Yes, they are truly happy.’ When you like someone it’s enough to know whether they are happy or not and you have the urge to do anything to make them happy. But you have got each other to support and take care. This is the best family anyone could ever have. The only thing that I ever want in my life is to be a good friend to you who can stand by your side and support you till the end.

I also won’t deny the fact that I love you all but I think that love is the purest feeling people can have for each other. Loving someone doesn’t always mean that you have to be with them because just seeing them smile, seeing them laugh and knowing that they are happy is enough. I want to hug and wipe away your tears when the world is too harsh on you and I want to be there for you until we grow old.

No matter what the future holds, happiness or sadness I want you guys to love and care for each other as you have done until now. I know that you guys will shine much brighter in the future and this success will bring you more admirers and also people who will be jealous of your success but you have to keep fighting until the end.

Remember that you are all special in your own way and that millions are standing behind on this road. Those who want to like you, admire you, will not want you to change and just love you the way you are.

So just be yourselves and never forget that I really love and respect you guys…

Your admirer

MANASVI TYAGI

(FROM INDIA)