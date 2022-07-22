Dear BTS: A fan writes ‘borahae BTS for making me love myself’ in a sweet letter

Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, boy group BTS debuted in 2013. Since their debut, the septet have received much love for their music and especially their lyrics which discuss various themes, including self-love. On July 9, the group celebrated the ninth birthday of their fans, ARMY , less than a month after BTS ’ own 9th debut anniversary (June 13).

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Luna to BTS. Read the letter, below.

[Please note: This letter was shared on July 9.]

Today is ARMY day. Today is a very special day. I can't explain in words how this day is very special to me. [On] this day, not only [did] you name your fandom, you also named one of my identities. Before becoming an ARMY, my every day felt like hell. My family issues, study pressure from parents and teachers, fake friends and mostly I started hating myself. I used [to] feel like giving up on everything.

But [there] was [a] day my heart started telling me to become a BTS ARMY. And I did it. It was 1st December, [when] I decided to become a BTS ARMY. I and my best friend were talking on [the] phone like let's see how it feels to become a BTS ARMY. On the very first day, [I] was just scrolling my phone when I saw Namjoon giving [a] speech at the UN. I got very inspired by his speech. I got a thought like "If you want to love someone, [the] first [thing] you have to do is love yourself".

After that, I started to watch more [of] their love yousrelf songs, quotes, speeches and much more. That's another thing that I started to love y'all a bit more (Sorry Joonie, don't shave my eyebrows) but I still started loving myself. I started enjoying all your videos and all [the] videos that ARMYs made, sometimes like BTS inspirational videos and sometimes like BTS crackhead videos.

I know that y'all have to stay perfect, like by doing heavy diets even if you can't, making your body and face perfect every time but trust me even if you become chubby we ARMYs will always stay by your side till the end and I know BTS × ARMY stories will never end.

Borahae BTS for making me love myself, for making me confident, for making me believe in myself. Yes it's true that I never got noticed by y'all, I never met y'all, never been to your concert. But still, I'll be an ARMY forever. I promise that I'll always stay by your side no matter what happens. And I also promise to love myself. I will fight for you, I will defend you my whole life. And I will also prove that "BTS is not [the] cause of distraction, BTS is [the] ultimate cause of inspiration".

Borahae

Yours lovingly

Luna

