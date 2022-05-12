Dear BTS: A fanboy from India calls the group his inspiration
A fanboy from India pens a sweet letter to BTS.
Debuting in 2013, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts currently. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics that often touch on personal and social commentary, the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, loving oneself, and individualism.
Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Sravan KP from India to BTS. Read his letter, below.
It's been a while since I wrote a letter to BTS. I'm Sravan Kp. I'm 16 years old, a fanboy from India. I'm writing this letter to say how much BTS helped me when I was depressed. I had only got hate since I'm an ARMY [BTS fan] boy. All the boys in my class make fun of me but... I never hated you guys. I hope I can come to meet you soon and I promise that I will. Tae brother always inspires me with how he loves his members... Everyone is unique but you guys are rare... I love to sing and I think I will become a singer and BTS you guys are my inspiration. I love you guys soo much... I hope you guys will see this...
Love from ARMY
