Dear BTS: A fanboy from India likens the septet to the seven colours of the rainbow

Debuting in 2013, BTS comprises seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS recently released their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10, along with a music video for its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. The septet’s album includes three CDs, with different tracks that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.”

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Sravan Kp from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear BTS,

I'm Sravan Kp, 16 years old from Kerala, India, a fanboy. It feels so good being an ARMY. Whenever anything bad happens to me, I just listen to BTS songs. There are many many songs which are very special to me. Can't get enough of hearing some of your songs…’Life Goes On’ keeps me motivated whenever I feel low... I'm describing all members, and what I feel for them below:

Jin Hyung: Moon, you make me laugh by scolding other members. I want you to scold me like that. The most caring mother of all members. I hope your hand is ok now. You are my most beautiful bestie.

Namjoon Hyung: The great leader. I want to be like you. You are the reason why BTS is so successful.

Yoongi Hyung: I really love your savage character. I will surely build my savageness. Thanks for inspiring me. I listen to ‘Daechwita’ every day.

Hobi Hyung: I really respect you. Your character is perfect. The behaviour towards others is a very good message. No one can replace you

Jimin Hyung: The cutest member of BTS. I love ‘Filter’ very much. Thank you for giving us such good songs.

Taehyung Hyung: My big brother I love you so much. My ultimate bias. I have no words to describe you. Such a great person in my life. Never stop loving you Tae Tae .

Jungkookie Hyung: Golden maknae of Bangtan. No one can replace your vocal skills. ‘Euphoria’ still sends chills down my spine. You are great JK!

Every member of BTS is very special to me. You guys are like [the] seven colours of the rainbow. I wish you guys all the best for your future career. I hope you guys will find a very good partner. I hope you guys will see this. With all my love, take care BTS!!