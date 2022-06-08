Dear BTS: Watching the septet’s ‘Boy With Luv’ MV was an unforgettable experience for this fan

Released in April 2019, BTS’ music video for ‘Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)’ has become one of the many highlights of the group’s illustrious career. Earlier this year, in April 2022, the music video became BTS’ first to reach the 1.5 billion views mark on YouTube, and at the time of writing, is currently the fourth most viewed music video by a Korean artist on the platform. Much like the author of today’s letter, the music video and the song became the doorway to BTS’ world for many a fan.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Anjana from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Hello BTS, from India

It was at the time of the pandemic, the time when TikTok was famous, and there I watch their videos...then I became curious about them, then I searched [about] them a lot. The first music video that I watched is ‘Boy With Luv’, it's still an unforgettable experience for me...

After that, I watched their whole discography and fell in love even harder than I thought...It's helped me to love myself more and consider myself first.

It's been 2 years and I've never been tired of listening to them.

I purple you, we purple you, we all purple you.