Dear Cha Eun Woo & ASTRO: A fan hopes the group will come to Germany again
Debuting in 2016 with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, ASTRO is a South Korean boy group consisting of six members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. Upon their debut, the group’s EP ‘Spring Up’ reached number 6 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in the US, as well as number 4 on the Gaon Music Chart. Following this, ASTRO was named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.
Today’s letter has been penned by Ella from Germany to Cha Eun Woo and ASTRO. Read their letter below.
TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF ABUSE AND DEPRESSION
Hello Cha Eun Woo and ASTRO,
I'm Ella from Germany and I would like to address a few lines to you. I am 40 years old, married with 3 children aged 19,14,10.
I became aware of you through films and Instagram and am very happy about it. I used to have a difficult time, was abused by my first boyfriend for years and only made the jump after 3 years. Unfortunately, I still suffer from anxiety and depression to this day. And that's where you come in. When I'm feeling really bad again, I listen to your music and I feel better. You are a help to me every day and I want to thank you for that. Even though I will probably never meet you, not a day goes by that I say thank you and think of you. You are very special. I hope you will come to Germany again soon. Then I will be there. Thank you for everything, you are something very special and for me, you are my medicine.
I wish you all the best and love.
Your Ella from Germany
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
