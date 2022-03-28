Dear Cha Eun Woo: A fan from India calls the ASTRO member’s voice ‘heavenly and soothing’

South Korean singer, actor, and model Cha Eun Woo debuted as part of the boy group ASTRO in February 2016. Prior to his debut as a singer, Cha Eun Woo had already debuted as an actor with a minor role in the film ‘My Brilliant Life’ in 2014. His first leading role was with the JTBC drama ‘Gangnam Beauty’ in 2018, and he has since undertaken notable roles in multiple other hit dramas, including ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ (2019), and ‘True Beauty’ (2020).

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Kuchu Kumari from India to ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. Read their letter, below.

Dear Cha Eun Woo Oppa

Oppa, I can't express how delighted I am to write this letter to you! First of all I came to know about you through a recommendation of the K-drama ‘True Beauty’ on YouTube. And then I landed on watching your beautiful work on Viki. ‘True Beauty’ is my first K-drama and I feel so happy to have seen such an emotional and romantic TV-series. I admire the role you played as Lee Soo Ho here. I felt butterflies in my stomach everytime Lee Soo Ho was with Lim Ju Kyung. And this was how I dream till date of having a utopian romantic life and meeting such a caring, thoughtful and gifted boyfriend. I have even heard the OST ‘Love So Fine’ and I eagerly proclaim that it's a masterpiece! Your voice is so heavenly and soothing!

I wish to attend a live performance of ASTRO in India someday. I know I can complete a K-drama overnight but never be able to meet you. Seeing you gives me so much hope and new vigour to kick start my day and of course dream of my Lee Soo Ho too!

I hope you stay joyful and healthy forever in your life. I wish you cherish your youthful glow and may your personality remain evergreen throughout your life. May you meet your life partner soon and live a fulfilling life! Last but not the least, a big thank you for entertaining this world with your hard work and dedication!

Saranghaeyo!

Yours truly,

Kuchu Kumari, India