Dear Cha Eun Woo & Song Kang: A fan thanks the actors for brightening their days

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean singer, actor, and model, who is a part of the boy group ASTRO. He made his acting debut in 2014 with a minor role in the movie ‘My Brilliant Life’. He is also known for his roles in the series ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’, ‘True Beauty’, among others.

Song Kang is a South Korean actor who made his acting debut in 2017 with a supporting role in the series ‘The Liar and His Lover’. He’s known for his popular roles in series like ‘Love Alarm’, ‘Sweet Home’, ‘Nevertheless’, and more.

Today’s lovely letter has been written by Janie Salazar to Cha Eun Woo and Song Kang. Read their letter, below.

Dear Cha Eun Woo and Song Kang,

I can not tell you how difficult it was to choose between writing to only one of you…so I didn’t. Song Kang, you are the reason that I started watching K-dramas and now that’s all I pretty much watch that is how I saw Cha Eun Woo. You both are without a doubt the most handsome men I have ever laid eyes on. Your genuine loving smiles fill me with such happiness. I have become so captivated not only by your looks but by your personality in the interviews and behind the scenes clips that I have seen of both of you. My heart flutters when I think of you both and it is the best feeling ever. I can not think of one of you without the other one crossing my mind. I want to thank both of you for brightening my days without even realizing it. I hope your lives are full of happiness and success and that you stay as sweet and gentle as you I see.

Love always,

Janie Salazar