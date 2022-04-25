Dear Chen: A fan had been waiting to hear about the EXO member since his military enlistment

Born Kim Jong Dae, Chen is a South Korean singer and songwriter. Chen debuted in 2012 as a member of EXO under SM Entertainment. Chen's first solo song was the OST ‘The Best Luck’, released for the SBS drama ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’, which starred his fellow EXO member D.O. Chen went on to make his solo debut in April 2019, with the album ‘April, and a Flower’. The EXO member enlisted for mandatory military service in October 2020, and is expected to be discharged today (April 25, 2022).

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Gayathri to EXO’s Chen. Read their letter, below.

I literally cannot put into words how I feel when I talk about EXO. I want to write individual letters addressing all the 9 EXO members, since choosing a bias in EXO is the most difficult task (which all the EXO-Ls are aware of !!!).

But I would first love to address this letter to you Chen, uri Jong Daeyaa. Your name is just enough to put a smile on my face.

Even though I was aware of K-Pop music for a long time, I never really paid much attention to it. That was just until I heard your voice. The first-ever memory I have of yours is the song 'Everytime' from DOTS. That's it!! That was the start of my journey toward K-Pop music. I cannot thank you enough for introducing me to EXO through your soulful voice. Not a single day goes by without me listening to you and EXO's music. That is the amount of love I have for your music.

Dear Chen, how can anybody not love that smile of yours..!!? And not to forget, how a gem of a person that you are !! Do I even have to say anything about your singing?? The whole K-Pop world knows that. Your voice is just magical and heals me in every way possible. Your songs are my go-to music for every emotion. Those high notes just give me goosebumps every single time I hear them (even though I have listened to them like thousand times).

I cannot tell you how happy I am that you are finding happiness in both your professional and personal life. Your growth from a rookie-Jong Dae to being named as one of the top vocalist-Chen has been such a remarkable journey. I have been waiting to hear about you since your military enlistment. I still remember that look on your face in EXO's last concert in 2019, before your enlistment. The last two years have been really difficult not having any updates from you. Now that your military service is coming to an end, I cannot wait to see you back on stage, performing, singing, being playful with the members, hearing that loud laughter, the way you tap your thighs while laughing and your nagging every time saying "Awaeeeeee". I'm soo eagerly looking forward to your future projects..!!!

The journey along with EXO - their music, dance, variety shows, on stage, off stage is one of the happiest memories I have. Even though all of these were just virtual ones, not once did I feel that way!! The only regret I have is that I should have become an EXO-L much earlier...!!! Not sure if this will reach you, but my love for you will never end and I'll always be that Aeri who listens to EXO's music till the very end!!!

Love Always,

Gayathri (Aeri)