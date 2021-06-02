Dear Eonni: A 12 year old Filipino BLINK considers Lisa her big sister; Is highly inspired by her & BLACKPINK

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Katherine from The Philippines dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK, as JAY B recently called them, are the ‘female warriors’ that inspire millions of fans around the world. In just five years, the group has achieved imcredible heights and contiues to soar higher than before each week. Their last release was their first full-length album titled 'The Album', from which 'Lovesick Girls', 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez, 'How You Like That' and 'Pretty Savage' became super hits.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Katherine from The Philippines to the girl group BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Lisa eonnie,

My name is Katherine and I’m from The Philippines. I borrowed my mom’s phone to give you this letter.

I’m a 12-year-old girl that really idolize you. Sometimes my family thinks I’m crazy, because I always watch BLACKPINK videos. I just ignore them ‘cause that is what makes me happy.

Whenever you dance, I think that I can also do that. So, I try and learn how to be like you. I’m also trying to learn Korean so that I can understand you. You’re a Thai girl that learned how to speak korean so I really think a Filipino girl can do it too.

We all have inspirations, like me, my inspiration is you and BLACKPINK.

Ever since I became a BLINK, my life changed. I want you to know to never lose hope, cause if you lose hope us that hope is you will lose too.

You are like a big sister to me, you taught me good things, and inspirations. If only I can meet you in person, and tell you all these my life will be perfect.

When I grew up I will always remember you and BLACKPINK, the girls that gave me hope, made me happy, and made my day.

The girl that made me who I am now.

"Thank You for everything"

Love,

Katherine, your dearest fan

