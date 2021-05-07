Dear Eonni: A 14 year old BLINK recalls how she became a fan & wants to share her happiness with BLACKPINK

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Sona from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLINKs and BLACKPINK always go hand-in-hand. One is incomplete without the other and it shows from the continuous love the group and it's fandom share with each other every day. The globally popular girl group debuted in 2016 and has already been brand ambassadors to multiple luxury brands, had a dome tour in Japan and much more! Which was all possible because of their loyal fan base!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sona from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonni,

My name is Sona. And I am a BLINK from india. I love you all so much. My big dream was to meet you all. But its not possible. It was only my dream. I am only 14 years old. I started to learn korean only because of you all. Did you come India one day, please come to Kerala.

I heard your song Boombaya this year march 23. Then I search your more songs and heard it. And started to be a BLINK. There onwards I saw more videos of you all. And I become a big fan of BLACKPINK. I am also an ARMY. I don’t know what more. I can write in this letter. I want to share my happy with you.And stay healthy and happy. And please replay to my letter. And once again I love you jennie, jisoo, rose, and lisa eonnie.

By

Sona

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×