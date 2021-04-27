Dear Eonni: A 14 year old Indian BLINK recalls how she became a fan of BLACKPINK’s Jennie; pours her heart out

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Tanushka from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Read her letter below.

‘Human Chanel’, ‘Mandu’ and more, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is adored by many fans around the world, with their own version of nicknames. Being advocates for mental health and youth, BLACKPINK stays winning for years. Even when it comes to Jennie, she’s both a powerful rapper and a soulful singer. She even flies high and elegant like a bird during her pilates or ‘flying yoga’!

Dear Jennie Eonnie,

Before starting my letter, I want to share my love for you. I am your greatest fan and I want you to know that I love you so much. Deep within my heart, there is a large space for you. So, I'm just hoping someday this will reach you. I just think that you're the best dancer and rapper ever! I want to be like you too but I don't think I'll ever be able to become a K-pop idol.

Honestly, I like you so much that once I started fighting with my brother when he disrespected K-pop. But when someone asks me who's your bias in BLACKPINK? I just gets confused cuz I like all the members. Recently, your new ep was out on YOUTUBE with Knowing Bros, and you discussed that your next tour will be in

India and I was so happy that it was Mumbai even if I ain't from Mumbai I just felt happy for other BLINKS. But I wanted to tell you one thing for sure, you'll meet a lot of Indians BLINKS but not in concert or a fansign event cuz we're not allowed to spend this much money for concerts and other things.

You can help us by mentioning India only and we'll be super happy. I promise My parents allowed me to go to Korea when I graduate from school but I'm 14 years old now and I don't know when will your band gets disbanded. There's no reason for me to go to Korea if your band gets disbanded by then. In my freetime, I just open Instagram and one day I saw an anti-army hating on other groups and I just told them that "the group you're liking didn't taught you to hate on other groups".

I just wanted to thank you. One day, I was so sad as hell cuz my bestie betrayed me and suddenly I saw your video "Ddu-ddu" then I opened it for fun and I was like WoW it's so beautiful!! Since then I became a BLINK. That was about last year on 3rd August. On my Birthday, you gave me such a beautiful gift. Because of you I got to know about these beautiful songs. I love them so much than my life. Korean songs are ×1000 times better than Indian songs. Because of you eonni, I got to know about Korea and K-pop so much. I

know I may have English errors but I'll try to improve it. I'm currently writing a vampire book and after that if it gets published, I'll write a book on BLACKPINK too.. I promise

Hugs ×10

Love for BLACKPINK ×Infinite

Love for Korea ×Infinite

Love for other BLINKS ×Infinite

I just hope this letter reaches you one day. I want you to read this letter aloud with other members. I love you BLACKPINK! SARANGHAE (finger hearts). Always keep smiling. I'll wait for your reply. I'll be waiting for your reply my whole life.

Your biggest fan from India, Jaipur

Tanushka

