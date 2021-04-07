Dear Eonni: A 79 years old fan from Canada expresses her love for Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin & other KDramas

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Leona Desjardins from Canada dedicates her sweet letter to the couple, Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin. Read her letter below.

In 2020, the KDrama universe sort of exploded into the mainstream entertainment platforms. Which meant hundreds of people now saw the unique dramas now on their TV or mobile screens. While the dramas did help the younger generation find a new obsession and a friend while staying stuck at home, it helped the older generation too. After all, KDramas go beyond age and boundaries, don’t they?

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Leona Desjardins from Canada to the actor-couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin. Read her letter below.

Hello,

I am from Ontario, Canada. I only started watching KDramas at the start of the pandemic. I am now totally involved in watching as many as I can. I started with Crash Landing on You ..... wonderful drama with such great chemistry between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. I am overjoyed to see them now as a couple. May their love endure and they live a happy life together.

I also loved Something in the Rain, One Spring Night and many, many more. I have even watched many of these shows a second and third time.

These KDramas have made the last year so bearable during our Covid isolation. I am a 79 yr old woman who has felt like a grandmother to all your Korean actors/actresses. I wish them all a happy life and will continue to watch these Korean shows as long as I am able.

May I also say I am amazed by how much affection/caring is shown to their elders and vice versa.

Everyone,be safe, be healthy.

April, 2021

Leona Desjardins

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

