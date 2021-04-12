Dear Eonni: An African fan hopes that they have the same dedication as their role model Shin Sye Hyun

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Tosin Mohammed from Africa dedicates their sweet letter to the actress, Shin Hye Sun. Read the letter below.

The popular actress Shin Hye Sun was recently seen in the popular historical rom com, Mr. Queen. While she herself looks stunning, she’s proven her acting talents in shows such as ‘Still 17’, ‘Angel’s Last Mission: Love’ and ‘My Golden Life’. She’s even been a part of movies and was nominated in the Best New Actress category at the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards. No wonder her fans are spread all over the world!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Tosin Mohammed from Africa to the actress Shin Hye Sun. Read the letter below.

Dear Unnie,

Unnie I hope you get to read this.. sending you all my love, all the way from Nigeria. I want you to know, I love you, I love your work. I want to say thank you for putting great efforts into your roles. I felt the emotions you pour into acting.. I have always looked up to you, hoping to have the same dedication and passion at my work that you do.. Your works have given me joy and so Unnie I'm cheering for you. Be strong, never lose hope, this storm will pass. You will be victorious! Unnie Fighting!!

Your fan from Nigeria

Tosin Mohammed

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

