Dear Eonni: An Australian BLINK loves and admires the harmony that exists within BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Anish Saigal from Australia to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hi Blackpink, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose. My name is Anish Saigal and I am a huge fan of yours.

I am from Australia and I have been listening to your songs for as long as I can remember. I love how you all work so well together and you have beautiful voices. Lisa I love your song and you guys pump me up. Please respond to me and if you do I will be over the moon. I even have t-shirts with all your faces on them and some of the songs. I have all of your songs in my playlist. Even though I am a boy I love your songs and I am not ashamed of having your faces on my t-shirts.

Also Read: WATCH: EXO’s Kai has a lot on his mind in the ‘Peaches’ mood sampler

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country and IG handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.