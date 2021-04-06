Dear Eonni: A Bangladeshi BLINK assures BLACKPINK’s Lisa that she’s always loved, no matter the hate she gets

In the latest edition of Dear Eonnie, Afra from Bangladesh dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Who doesn’t know the dance machine Lisa from BLACKPINK? An incredible dancer, amazing vocalist, and impeccable rapper - in addition to all of this, she’s goofy, she knows how to act, knows how to dress well! Is there something that Lisa can’t do? And yet, there are anti-fans who hate her. Just like Afra here, she’s a role model to many fans and she’ll continue rising above, no matter the hate!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Afra to BLACKPINK’s main dancer Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonnie,

My name is Afra and I am from Bangladesh. I got into Kpop in 2019 and BLACKPINK was the first group that I saw. You took my attention with your great dancing skills and you are really gorgeous. I love how you give off a really sophisticated vibe. Also, one thing I've been trying to tell you is that, I know a lot of anti-fans disturb you, but you should know you are one of the most loved and talented Kpop idol. We loved, we love you and we will keep on loving you. I hope one day BLACKPINK will come to Bangladesh and will meet Bangladeshi BLINKs. Stay safe and healthy eonnie️.

Your Bangladeshi fan

Afra

Also Read: Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India believes BLACKPINK are her queens who taught her that 'hardwork never fails' Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there! Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla News1

Share your comment ×