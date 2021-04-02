Dear Eonni: A Bangladeshi fan say BLACKPINK Jisoo's beauty can’t be put into words

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Subah from Bangladesh dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dior’s current global ambassador, Jisoo is recognized globally for her vocals and even her unparalleled beauty! We’re not the only ones who say this or believe this, though. In March this year, the singer made headlines when the Korean plastic surgeon Dr. Min Hee Joon picked her as the most beautiful female artist according to him. He even said that her face is the perfect balance between Western and Eastern standards of beauty!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Subah to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dear eonni, I am your little fan from Bangladesh. I hope you are doing well. There was a day I didn't know you exist but now I regret that why didn't I know you earlier? I just wanted to say how much you inspire me. You are the only person who helped me even without knowing me. So, I always want you to be happy. I want that cute and sweet smile of yours always on your lips because, you might don't know but millions of people smile just by seeing you smile. Please, don't ever feel lonely because, we are always with you . When I first saw you, I didn't have words to describe your beauty. So please, always stay strong

And lastly, Thank you for all the happiness and the stupid smiles you put on my face. Thank you for helping a lot of people with your music. Thank you for working so hard for us. I wish you the best, i hope you will keep doing the music that you love and don't worry your fans will not let you go and always take care of yourself.

Your little fangirl,

Subah

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×