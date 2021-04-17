Dear Eonni: A Bangladeshi ReVeluv REVEALS why she's eagerly waiting for Red Velvet's summer comeback

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Sazia Hossain from Bangladesh dedicates her sweet letter to Red Velvet. Read her letter below.

On these summer nights, one can't help but think of Red Velvet's Red Flavor MV, which perfectly depicts the thrills and frills of the heat-filled season. There's always something exciting to look forward to when it comes to Red Velvet's comebacks because Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri's musical talents always manage to leave us spellbound, wanting for more.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sazia Hossain from Bangladesh to Red Velvet. Read her letter below:

Dear Eonni,

You may have already known that I am a ReVeluv. Thanks for being Red Velvet. Because you gave us the chance of being ReVeluv.. It's been 4 years, I am listening to Red Velvet. It's hard to find a day between these years that I didn't listen to Red Velvet songs. Red Velvet's songs give me a joyful flavor. My heart races through their music.

When I listen to Red Flavor, I start to love hot summer and eat too much watermelon... I dance in bathroom singing the song. When I listen to Happiness, I want my hair dye. After listing to Blue Lemonade, I tasted blue lemonade and lemonade became my favorite drink in summer.

On the way of hometown, I love to listen Mojito, Love Is The Way, Carpool and You Better Know several times. When I become sad, I listen to Wendy's Last Love. Sunny Side Up makes my heart burn in summer.... Wendy's voice in this song killed me.... Actually The ReVe Festival: Day 1 was an album of magic.... I wish could watch your performance live.

Russian Roulette is my favorite lyrics......... It gives me crazy flavor in my mind.... Psycho have a different vibe, I tried several times to practice the choreography but failed... Aitai-tai and Cause It's You gave me strength to go for the University entrance exam.

I Love Peekaboo and Red Flavor choreography. Whenever I have time I automatically start to dance with these songs.... One of These Nights, Red Flavor and Umpah Umpah is my favorite mv. When I watch these music videos my mind gets refreshed like I got a bath of my mind....

Red Velvet gives me a great music taste..... Before going to bed, everyday I listen to Eyes Locked, Hands Locked. When I am busy in studies in Library or doing assignment, I listen to Moonlight Melody and Candy.

Red Velvet, your songs give me too much pleasure in summer that's why I call you my summer girls. I am eagerly waiting for your summer comeback..... I wish I could meet with you face to face and thank you for supporting us through their great music taste. Red Velvet, till today none of your songs got old for me. Still every song is new as those were released. Red Velvet, you will never get old for me... In our country summer has already started, in Korea summer will start in June.... still waiting for your summer comeback.

Take love

A Bangladeshi ReVeluv

Sazia Hossain

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A Filipino ReVeluv reveals Red Velvet inspires them; Gushes about stanning Irene

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×