Dear Eonni: A Bangladeshi ReVeluv says Red Velvet member Wendy's voice works like a medicine for her

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, a fan from Bangladesh reaches out to Red Velvet member Wendy and showers her with compliments.

It is heartwarming to see fans pour their hearts out to their favourite K-pop idols via our Dear Eonni platform. Fans from across the globe are reaching out to these groups and their members to confess that they have changed their lives for good. Today, we've received a similar letter from Bangladesh. A fan named Amrita reaches out to Red Velvet member Wendy and confessed she missed her through 2020 but is glad she has returned. She deemed her the queen of every Reveluv's heart.

Check out her complete letter below:

Dear Wendy Unnie,

We, Reveluvs, missed you so much throughout the year of 2020. And now you are finally back. We couldn't be any happier.

2020 had been a tough year for everyone, for me as well. But your smile and your songs helped me to pass this pandemic. Your voice works like medicine on me whenever I am having a bad day and you always inspire me to become more humble, sincere and caring.

Unnie, Sometimes, someone comes into your life unexpectedly, takes your heart by surprise and changes your life forever. Well, for me and for all Reveluvs, it's you and Red Velvet (made the best use of your quote XD)

One day I want to meet you and tell you that you deserve the world. You are a queen in every Reveluv's heart.

Lastly, our small baby, Wannie Shon, our Olaf, Reveluvs love you so much. Slay us with your powerful vocals in 2021, Queen. And please take care of yourself. Remember to wear warm clothes. Saranghae, Son Seungwan, my idol, my inspiration. Always stay happy and healthy.

From,

Amrita,

One of your fangirls from Bangladesh

