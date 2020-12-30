Dear Eonni: A BLACKPINK fan from India confesses being 'addicted' to Jisoo's 'bold and powerful' voice

Dear Eonni: While Jisoo is working hard on her upcoming, also her first, K-drama Snowdrop, a BLACKPINK fan from India lauds her with compliments and shows her support.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is currently busy with her upcoming K-drama, Snowdrop. The singer dons the acting hat for the first time for the drama. As fans wait to watch the member work her magic on the small screen, an Indian BLINK penned a letter to the singer and confessed being in awe with Jisoo's voice. Papiya from India deemed Jisoo's voice as "elegant, bold, powerful, unique, deep, sweet" and "awesome." She also expressed her excitement over Snowdrop and added that she will always support her.

Read the whole letter below:

I'm an Indian blink. My name is Papiya. I'm a very big fan of yours. I love you so much. I'm really addicted to your elegant, bold, powerful, unique, deep, sweet voice. Your vocals are awesome. For me, you have one of the most unique voice among all the voices on our planet. You're so charming. You're blessed with rarest vocals & beauty. You're my inspiration. "How You Like That" is the 1st song of Blackpink that I heard & this is also the 1st time I saw you in the mv. & from the 1st look, I was curious to know more & more about you. Your performance & everything is always impressive. I hope you take good care of you. You are so important for us blinks. We will always support you Jisoo. & I am so excited & long waited for your new drama Snowdrop. I will absolutely watch this drama. Congratulations on your acting life. I know that you are a wonderful singer, dancer, performer & actress also. Best of luck for your upcoming drama Snowdrop. Take love & support. Jisoo unnie you can do anything you want. We always support you. "Don't Know What To Do" becomes my favourite song because of your unique, elegant, bold voice.

I really love this song & all Blackpink songs also. I love you Jisoo unnie, Jennie unnie, Lisa unnie & Rosé unnie. I love you all. I love BLACKPINK Take care & always be happy & healthy. Thanks to Pinkvilla to give us blinks this opportunity to express our love for our favourite idols.

From

Papiya,

Love you Jisoo unnie

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A fan from India is so mesmerised by IU's talent that she wonders if the Eight singer is even real

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×